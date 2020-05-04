Crane to restrict traffic Tuesday morning in downtown Topeka

A large crane will restrict traffic Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes of the 800 block of S. Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka, officials said Monday morning.

The crane will block parking and the northbound lane just north of the crosswalk located between 8th and 9th streets on S. Kansas Avenue.

To keep the road open to northbound traffic, vehicles will need to make a shift into the turn lane directly north of the median and use the 8th Street left-turn bay to move past the crane, city traffic engineer Kristi Ericksen said.

The crane will be in place most of Tuesday morning and should be moved out by noon the same day.

"There might be congestion in the morning rush," Ericksen says, 'so consider using an alternate route"