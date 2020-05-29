Shawnee County Courthouse to re-open in June

District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the plan to re-open the courts on June 15 for in-person hearings saying it's been a team effort between judges and defense attorneys.

Courtrooms will not be functioning the same as before as COVID-19 regulations are still in place.

Kagay said he believes they will still be primarily doing remote hearings as people have the right to waive appearing in-person for court hearings although they have dealt with minor technical difficulties.

"This process has kind of developed and evolved in different ways since the emergency was declared," said Kagay. "I still get the sense we will be doing primarily remote hearings but defendants have a right to be there in-person and if they choose not to waive that right to appear in-person in the courtroom, then they have to wait until we're doing those in-person hearings."

Kagay also said people will have to maintain social distancing inside the courthouse.

"We're not going to be able to just take 100 people, stick them in a room and sit next to a person," said Kagay. "We're going to have to be able to separate people and have social distancing and make sure everyone feels safe in the environment."

June 15 is three months to the day since the courthouse shutdown.