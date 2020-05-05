Court records: Chandler again wants new judge to hear her murder re-trial

On Thursday, just days after a former Shawnee County treasurer acknowledged she had offered to provide shelter to Dana Lynn Chandler if she accepted court-appointed defense attorneys rather than defending herself, Chandler once again notified the judge she wanted to defend herself, Chandler said in court records.

Chandler is facing re-trial charged in the July 7, 2002, shooting deaths of a former husband, Mike Sisco, 47, and Karen Harkness, 53. The bodies of Harkness and Sisco each bore a number of gunshot wounds when they were found in the basement of the Harkness home in west Topeka.

In a motion date-stamped April 30, Chandler filed a copy of an earlier request seeking to change the judge hearing the Chandler re-trial.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios is hearing Chandler's case. Rios is the third judge assigned to handle the Chandler re-trial.

Chandler cited a Kansas statute allowing a party or her attorney to file a motion seeking a change of judge, but the filing doesn't state the grounds for changing the the judge, and Chandler's request for a new judge doesn't list the grounds for seeking a new judge.

The statute instructs the judge to "promptly" hear the motion.

In a one-page filing, the judge wrote that as a response to the pandemic caused by COVID-19, "and in an effort to protect all citizens using our courts, the Kansas Supreme Court issued 'Administrative Order 2020-PR-016,' directing all district and appellate courts to cease all but emergency operations until further order."

On that date, Shawnee County District Court suspended hearings of all pending cases except those specified as emergency operations by the Supreme Court's "administrative order," Rios wrote.

All matters raised by Paul Oller, a Hays attorney, and Cynthia Short, a Riverside, Mo., attorney, who represent Chandler, and all pro se motions filed by Chandler "have been stayed until your request is heard in person and a determination made by this court that you have knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently waived your right to be represented by counsel," Rios wrote.

The date hasn't been scheduled.

During the re-trial, Chandler has twice decided to represent herself.

Rita Rookstool, former Shawnee County treasurer, earlier had offered to allow Chandler to live in Rookstool's Shawnee County home if she was released on bond.

Rookstool said she would open her home to Chandler "only if she retains counsel. I'd be alright on that decision, yes. On pro se, no."

Rookstool said she never has met Chandler but had seen her once in court.

In an earlier defense motion, Oller and Short cited the danger to the public and Chandler due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chandler is seeking to be released from Shawnee County Jail. That motion was filed by Oller and Short.

Chandler's "pre-trial detention poses an imminent threat to Ms. Chandler's life and to the health and safety of the community from a deadly infectious disease," the defense motion said.

Chandler is diagnosed with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as "COPE," Oller said. COPE is a group of lung diseases that block airflow and make it difficult to breathe, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, attacks the respiratory system, Oller said, and people with asthma and who are over 55 are "particularly susceptible" to being infected with the virus. Chandler is 60.

"Conditions in the jail amid an unprecedented epidemic temporarily violate (Chandler's) due process rights," Oller wrote.