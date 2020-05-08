Court of Appeals to livestream virtual oral arguments

The Kansas Court of Appeals will be making a first when they hear an argument virtually next Tuesday.

They will be hearing arguments from two companies disputing gas well revenue through videoconference.

"Kansas courts are committed to delivering timely justice, especially during challenging times such as we are experiencing now," said Karen Arnold-Burger, chief judge of the Court of Appeals. "We decide many cases on their written record, but some attorneys want the opportunity to argue their cases before the court, and oral argument by videoconference allows us to accommodate them."

The Court has allowed attorneys to appear over videoconference since 2016, but this will be the first time the judges will also call in from separate locations.

The arguments will also be livestreamed over the Court's YouTube channel for the public to view. They are always open to the public, but this is the first time the will be livestreamed.