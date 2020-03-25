Couple wants to thank those who showed kindness

One couple wants people to know about the kindness they have seen -- despite all that is going on.

Larry and Patricia Johnson, a couple in their 70s and 80s, detailed a couple of positive experiences had with two different strangers within a day of each other.

First, a woman came along and helped load their groceries into their car at Sam's Club.

The following day, a man offered to pay for their groceries while they were checking out at Dillons.

Larry and Patricia just want people to stay positive while facing the current coronavirus crisis.

"There's so much confusion, so much 'I don't know if this is ever going to end, it's so different it's so difficult,' and then these sparks of light come out and say 'Hi, we're here to help,'" Larry said.

"We know it's a hard time right now, and everybody is so afraid, but fear can't get you any place, you still have to keep living," Patricia said.

The couple says they don't find people as generous as the ones they met very often these days.