County Commissioner Aaron Mays looks for re-election

Shawnee County Commissioner, Aaron Mays, has announced he will be running for reelection this August.

Mays currently serves the third district in Shawnee County and has since September 2019. He was elected by party officials to fill the unexpired term of Commissioner Bob Archer. Before he was on the County Commission he served under the Topeka City Council in 2017.

“In my short time as an elected official, I have enjoyed listening to constituents about what matters to them,” says Mays. He hopes to find ways to renew the momentum of the community after the pandemic. “We still have a lot of great things going on here, but we have some challenges. I think we have an obligation to help get things back on track.”

During his term Mays’ top priorities have been economic development and infrastructure investments. He secured funding for the resurfacing of Gage Blvd. He voted to provide JEDO funds to both large and small business.

“The new Wal-Mart Distribution Center will be a game-changer for South Topeka, and things like the HOST program will undoubtedly help small businesses and individuals affected by COVID-19,” says Mays.

Mays is a lifelong Topekan and sixth-generation Kansan. He graduated from both Topeka High School and Washburn University. He earned his MBA from Baker University and has been involved in numerous community organizations. Mays co-owns the Mays Group, a Government Relations firm specializing in business issues facing the State of Kansas.

