Councilman Mike Padilla explains why the 2020 Census matters during COVID-19

As concerns over COVID-19 grow, it may be easy to forget about another major event this year: the 2020 census.

Topeka City Councilman Mike Padilla chairs the Complete Census Committee for the city. He says he understands why the census may have slipped Topekans’ minds but those concerns emphasize the importance of the census.

“It’s really come to bear with COVID how resources have been alloted to the states,” he said in a Skype interview Thursday.

“Those resources have been derived from the data based on the census and on population count so it’s extremely important we’re getting it right.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the state of Kansas is one of the most responsive states to the census. Compared to the rest of the nation, Kansas ranks number 10 for households submitting self-responses to the census with 51 percent of all households already completing it.

That means Kansans are submitting the census on their own whether it’s online, over the phone or in the mail.

53 percent of all Shawnee County households have submitted, too and as for Topekans, that submission rate is at 49 percent.

Councilman Padilla is aware there may be some confusion about who should be taking the census in Topeka.

“College students are a very important demographic that’s often underrepresented,” he said. “If you spend nine months out of the year going to school in Kansas, you are attending as part of that population, not your home state’s.”

If someone doesn’t fill out the census themselves, a properly identified census enumerator will come to the person’s door and have them take the census in person.

Padilla is aware of the possibility of census scams, so always check for proper identification.

“There’s always going to be someone who is going to try to take advantage of the situation,” he said. “A big red flag is if they start to ask you questions asking for your social security number.”

Padilla, however, is hopeful Topekans will continue to fill out the census.

“I think it’s part of the spirit of the Midwest,” he said. “I think Kansasns are generally good citizens and want to be able to say they did their part.”

The deadline for self-submission of the census is August 14th.

