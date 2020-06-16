Council members call for discussions on Topeka Police Dept. policies

Some Topeka City Council members are pushing for discussions on police policy.

Their requests come amid a nationwide discussion of policing following officer-involved deaths, such as George Floyd in Minneapolis. An officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while taking him into custody. The officer now is charged with murder.

In comments ending Tuesday's council meeting, Dist. 8 representative Spencer Duncan said he plans to introduce an ordinance to ban no-knock warrants and choke holds.

Duncan noted it's already policy under current TPD Chief Bill Cochran, but said he wants "to make sure the things that are good policy today might as well be good law for tomorrow."

Read the Topeka Police Department's Use of Force Policy.

In addition, Dist. 2 representative Christina Valdivia-Alcalá requested a presentation on the Topeka Police Department's use of force policy, as well as a report from independent police auditor Ed Collazo on his results so far. Collazo started the newly-created position in October 2019.

Valdia-Alcala said she also wants to explore how the Citizen Review Panel could work with the auditor in reviewing police complaints.