Corrections Officer, Inmate test positive for COVID-19 in Geary Co.

A Geary County corrections officer and an inmate have tested positive for COVID-19 after testing on Friday, June 5.

After testing was conducted of all inmates and officers in Geary Co. an additional corrections officer and an inmate have tested positive for the virus, says the Geary County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the new total for Geary Co. Corrections is three corrections officers and one inmate.

The officers are being treated at their homes while the inmate is isolated and being treated at the Detention Center, says the report.

The Detention Center says that it is following all recommendations from the Geary County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the Detention Center will be testing inmates multiple times over the next few weeks so as to prevent an outbreak within the jail.

