Coroner: Skier who died at Vail was 20-year-old Kansas man

A skier who died at Vail has been identified as a 20-year-old man from Kansas. The Vail Daily reports ski patrol was called to an intermediate run at the resort's Blue Sky Basin area, and the man, identified by the Eagle County Coroner as Connor Vande Garde of Leawood, Kansas, died at a hospital near the base of the mountain.

Vail officials offered sympathy and support to Vande Garde's family and friends but have not released details about the circumstances of his death, which was announced Wednesday.