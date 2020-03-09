Coronavirus patient admitted to The University of Kansas Hospital in KC

The University of Kansas Health System confirms that a patient with the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has been admitted to The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City.

According to a news release, the patient has been placed in a specialized area for treatment.

“The patient is in a specially equipped area that is designed to prevent the spread of the virus to other patients, visitors, staff and physicians,” they said in the release.

They will be hosting a news conference at Noon on Monday to talk about their protocols for care and public safety.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the KDHE, will also attend the news conference.