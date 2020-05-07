Coronavirus found in Hiawatha wastewater, though no positive cases have been reported

Wastewater in Hiawatha has tested positive for the coronavirus, though no positive cases have been reported in the community, according to Brown County officials.

The findings came from recent testing by the University of Kansas School of Engineering and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, which collected samples from 12 wastewater plants in the state to see if COVID-19 could be detected at those locations.

One of the sites was in Hiawatha, where a sample of wastewater entering the city's sewer plant tested positive for COVID-19.

Hiawathat city officials said they haven't been given an estimate based on the test of how many positive cases they believe there were at the time of the test but, it’s safe to say COVID-19 has been present within

the boundaries of the Hiawatha wastewater collection system.

The research group has not performed any follow up testing as of the date of this press release.

City officials said that now that they know COVID-19 has been present in the Hiawatha community but, no positive cases have been identified through testing, they are hopeful the precautions that have been taken are helping deter the spread of COVID-19.

As a result, the city is strongly encouraging people to continue taking precautions and respect the social distancing guidelines as recommended by KDHE and the CDC.

