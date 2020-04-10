Cool with lighter winds today

It is a frosty start to the day, so be sure to have the heavier coat and gloves if you are heading out this morning.

Temperatures will recover into the upper 50s this afternoon with a mainly sunny sky with some passing afternoon clouds. The winds will be much lighter than yesterday with speeds under 15 mph.

Our attention then turns to rain and even snow chances for the weekend.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop Saturday evening along a cold front near the Nebraska border. These storms will move southeast through the evening and into the night. A few of the storms could be severe with large hail and strong wind gusts, but the threat should remain isolated.

Rain will continue throughout the day on Sunday, but some of the rain could start to change to snow as a strong cold front moves through the area. Snow will be possible mainly along and north of I-70. Some minor accumulation will be possible for areas near the Nebraska border.

Temperatures Saturday will make it close to 70 during the afternoon. Expect a sharp contrast on Sunday behind the front. It will start out mild early in the morning, but temperatures will quickly fall into the 30s behind the front with very gusty northwest winds. This will put wind chills in the 20s throughout Sunday afternoon and evening.

The weather pattern will quiet down early next week, but be prepared for the colder temperatures to stay with us. Several mornings next week will start out below freezing with afternoon high temperatures making it to near 50 degrees.