Cool today, slight chance of showers tonight

Cool weather will continue for the weekend with highs in the 60s for both today and tomorrow.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy today, and the winds will be a bit breezy out of the southwest this afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph.

Another cold front is set to move through the area tonight, which could bring a few rain showers. Not everyone will get the moisture, and any rainfall amounts will remain under one-tenth of an inch.

Behind the front, breezy northwest winds are expected Sunday especially throughout the morning and early afternoon. This will put wind chills in the mid to upper 30s during the morning.

Skies will stay cloudy for the start of the upcoming week with high temperatures only reaching the low to mid 50s for Monday and Tuesday.

Another chance of a few showers will arrive Monday afternoon and will continue into Monday night. While showers cannot be ruled out anywhere, the highest chance will remain south of I-70.

The weather pattern will begin to change by the middle of the week with warmer weather likely returning. Highs should make it back into the 60s and 70s starting Wednesday.

The pattern change will also bring several chances for showers and thunderstorms, so be prepared for some heavier rains by the middle to end of the upcoming week. Some storms could be severe too as our temperatures get warmer.