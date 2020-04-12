Cool start to the week

Gusty winds will continue through the evening as colder air continues to settle in. This will set us up for a cool week ahead.

Monday morning will start out cold as the winds will remain breezy out of the northwest. Wind chills are expected to range from 15 to 20 degrees.

Sunny skies are expected for the start of the day, but some clouds will move in for the afternoon. We will stay dry though with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s.

The winds will diminish Monday night as high pressure moves overhead. It will be cold again Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 20s.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy on Tuesday. A few spotty sprinkles are possible, but the chance of measurable rainfall looks low right now. High temperatures will reach the low 50s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs likely to reach the low 60s.

Cooler temperatures return for the end of the week as our next storm system is set to move in. This could bring rain and possibly some snow from Thursday through early Friday.

It is too early to know if there will be accumulating snow, but it is a sign that wintry weather may not be done with us just yet. If you are hoping to get some plants in the ground, you will probably want to hold off on that for now.

Warmer weather should quickly return for next weekend. An early outlook shows highs back in the 60s.