Cool Mother's Day, rain returns Monday

Forecast Highlights:

-A few isolated showers possible this evening and early tonight

-Frost possible again Monday morning

-Better chance of rain Monday afternoon into Tuesday

-Warmer midweek with several storm chances, some severe

Isolated rain showers will be possible tonight as another cold front is set to move through the area. There will not be any thunderstorms, so there is no risk of severe weather. Rain amounts will remain under one-tenth of an inch.

Breezy northwest winds are expected behind the front tomorrow with gusts near 25 mph. This will put wind chills in the 30s through 10 AM. Afternoon high temperatures will make it to near 60 degrees.

Another round of cold weather is expected Sunday night into Monday morning with low temperatures in the mid 30s. Be prepared for some patchy frost again.

Highs will remain in the 50s Monday and Tuesday as skies will remain cloudy. A better chance of rain will move in Monday afternoon, lasting through early Tuesday morning.

Once again, there will not be any thunderstorms with this next round of moisture. Rain amounts will be highest the farther south you go with most places getting one-tenth to one-quarter inch. Lower amounts are expected near the Nebraska border.

A change in the weather pattern will bring a return to much warmer weather starting Wednesday with highs making it back close to 70 degrees.

The pattern change will also bring several rounds of showers and storms from the middle of the week through next weekend.

As the temperatures get warmer, some of the storms could be severe. Right now we are watching Thursday and Friday for that possibility. Be sure to check back for updated forecasts as we get closer.