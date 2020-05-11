Cook files for re-election

Kevin Cook, County Commissioner, announces that he will be seeking re-election this year.

During his time as a County Commissioner Cook says he has overseen improvements of roads and bridges, renovated parks and community centers and increased cash reserves.

“As Shawnee County Commissioner, I have had the privilege to improve the financial stability of our county which is vital now more than ever in this unprecedented time in our country,” says Cook. “While there is much that has been accomplished, there is more that remains to be achieved.”

Cook is the owner of Cook Law Office in Topeka and graduated from Washburn University. Cook is a member of the Kansas Bar Association as well as the Topeka Bar Association. He and his family currently reside in Topeka.

“I am grateful to the citizens of Topeka and Shawnee County for the opportunity to serve the community,” says Cook. “I look forward to continuing to serve the community and working to keep Topeka and Shawnee County the best in the State of Kansas.”

The election will be held on Tuesday, August 4. Candidate Filing Deadline is Monday, June 1.

