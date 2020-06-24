Consumer Reports finds harmful levels of arsenic in Whole Foods’ bottled water

Consumer Reports says bottled water made by Whole Foods has “potentially harmful levels of arsenic” in it.

CR said the amount of arsenic in Starkey Spring Water adds up to three times as much as other brands.

CR said even small amounts of heavy metal over extended periods increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, certain cancers and lower IQ scores in children.”

The level of arsenic in the water is within federal regulations, which Whole Foods pointed out in their response to the report, but CR has been pushing to get that level lowered for safety and health reasons.

CR tested 45 other bottled water brands and found they had “undetectable amounts of arsenic, demonstrating lower levels are feasible.”

Starkey Spring Water has also been the target of a class-action lawsuit in 2019 over its health labeling.