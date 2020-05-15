Construction to start on 7th and Jackson Monday

Construction to begin on Jackson Street starting Monday, May 18.

The City’s Water Pollution Control group will begin working on a sewer maintenance project for a line running up Jackson and the alley just west of Jackson, from 8th north to the river.

The first part will close 7th between VanBuren and Jackson.

Westbound traffic will be required to turn right on Jackson.

Northbound traffic can go north or turn easts onto 7th but will not be able to turn left.

Eastbound traffic will have to choose an alternative path to go east of Jackson.

Drivers exiting the garage onto 7th will be required to turn right on 7th.

