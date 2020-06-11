Construction to delay K-10 traffic through August

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation a construction project on U.S. 40, in Douglas County, will begin on Monday, June 15.

KDOT says that a mill overlay project will begin on U.S. 40 on Monday, June 15, and will happen from just east of the Shawnee/Douglas County line to the K-10 junction and is expected to be finished in mid-July, weather permitting.

According to KDOT, an asphalt resurfacing project on K-10 will also be starting on Wednesday, July 1, and will occur from a half mile west of E 1900 Road to the Douglas/Johnson County line and is expected to be completed mid-August.

KDOT says that work on both of the projects will happen during daylight hours and traffic control will include a lane width restriction of 12 feet in the work area, a pilot car operation, traffic cones and signage.

The Department says that drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes and urges all drivers to be aware and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

Hamm, Inc. of Perry, says they are the contractor for the $1.7 million and $1.2 million projects.

For more information on KDOT projects visit their website or call 5-1-1

