Construction to close ramps around Topeka

The Kansas Department of Transportation has notified Topekans that the core sampling project on several bridge decks alongI-70 has now moved into the westbound lanes.

Work on the project will happen from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and will be finished in about 15 days, weather permitting.

Core drilling samples will be taken from the Adams Street/BNSF/Shunganunga Creek Bridge, the Polk Quincy Viaduct, the Third Street Bridge and the Fourth Street Bridge.

The Eighth Street ramp to westbound I-70 will be closed Wednesday, May 27, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

On/off ramps to U.S. 24 will be periodically closed from Northwest Rochester Road to Northwest Menoken Road from May 26 to May 29 during daylight hours. This particular project should be done around the end of June.

KDOT wants all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

