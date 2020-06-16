Construction to close highway lanes in Topeka

Bridge inspections and guard rail maintenance will close lanes throughout Topeka around the end of the week says the Kansas Department of Transportation.

KDOT says crews will perform bridge inspections on the U.S. 75 Westgate bridges on Wednesday, June 17, through Friday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The work will close the inside passing lane, which will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction from Lower Silver Lake Road to the I-70 interchange according to officials.

KDOT says crews will also repair a guardrail on I-47 from the westbound ramp that extends to I-70 on Thursday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the lane will remain open, drivers should expect slow moving traffic and delays.

The Department of Transportation urges all drivers to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

For more information on construction projects throughout Kansas visit the KDOT website or call 5-1-1.

