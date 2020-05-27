Construction resumes on National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility

Construction on the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility has resumed after operations were shut down due to a positive case of COVID-19.

The contractor, McCarthy Mortenson Joint Venture, conducted an investigation and deep cleaning of areas visited by the infected employee.

While construction requires the use of personal protective equipment, the company has also required employees to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Employees are not being routinely tested, however they are asked a series of questions pertaining to their health before entering the job site.

The infected employee is currently self-quarantining at home and will not be back until they receive two consecutive negative results says Tim Barr, NBAF Program Manager and DHS Science and Technology Directorate.

