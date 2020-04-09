Construction firms hold Nationwide Coronavirus safety stand down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction ground to a halt in places around the nation today.
Some construction firms held Coronavirus-focused safety stand downs. This was originally organized by the Associated General Contractors of America.
Crews that stopped work broke into small, socially-distanced groups to reinforce new safety procedures construction workers must follow to protect themselves and the public from the spread of the coronavirus.
Several construction workers around Topeka decided to continue to work despite the stand down.