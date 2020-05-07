Constitution Hall to receive limestone restoration wall

Before Union and Confederate soldiers battled to decide the slavery question in the Civil War, anti-slavery forces met in Topeka's Constitution Hall to debate the ownership of slaves.

On Monday, the limestone replication of the east wall of Constitution Hall will be started at 429 S. Kansas Avenue.

Builders will start the concrete foundation for the steel superstructure that precedes construction of the two-story limestone wall on the front of the historic building.

Before the current construction project, motorists and drivers saw plywood painted to illustrate events in early Kansas history.

"There have been a lot of challenges but a lot of people had contributed (to the project)," construction consultant Chris Meinhardt said Thursday.

The east wall project as well as the window installations are expected to be completed in 2021, Meinhardt said.

The limestone has been quarried from Morris County. "Rubble stone" -- limestone mined from Jackson Street a block west of Kansas Avenue -- was used to build the other original three walls. Earlier projects at the Constitution Hall included restoration of the west and south walls in 2012.

Anti-slavery advocates gathered in Constitution's second floor, and businesses including a dry goods store were on the first floor. The hall also has a basement.

The hall was the site of important historic Kansas events.

The free state Topeka Constitution said there wouldn't be slavery in Kansas and narrowly passed the U.S. House of Representatives but pro-slavery leaders blocked passage in the U.S. Senate.

The Topeka Free State Legislature was dispersed on July 4, 1856, by 400 U.S. troops who marched to Constitution Hall, where the free state legislature was attempting to meet.

When it was built, the Constitution Hall became the official headquarters for the "Topeka Movement," a code name for the then illegal activities opposing pro-slavery laws, according to a National Park Service site.

It served as the first Kansas statehouse from 1863 to 1869.

Since 2001, Constitution Hall has been a partner site on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, the National Park Service said.