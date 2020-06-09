Congressman Marshall introduces PASTURE Act for livestock owners

Congressman Marshall introduces the PASTURE Act to support livestock producers during the COVID-19 fallout says a release from his office.

Marshall says that the pandemic has created devastating impacts on livestock owners across the nation which drove him and Congresswoman Angie Criag of Minnesota to introduce the Pandemic Authority Suitable To Utilize Reserve Easements Act.

“Kansas livestock owners were among the first to feel the impacts of COVID-19 and they continue to face hurdles as a result of the virus’s impact on all segments of the industry,” says Rep. Marshall. “I am honored to work with Rep. Craig and Senators Thune and Smith on this much needed legislative fix that will provide another opportunity for relief for our ranchers back home. I will continue to do everything I can to help our farm and ranch families overcome the devastating impacts of the coronavirus so they can continue to produce the highest quality, safest, and most affordable food, fiber, and fuel in the world.”

Congressman Marshall says that the legislation is bipartisan and amends the Food Security Act of 1985 allowing for grazing on Conservation Reserve Program land during the health crisis. He says the bill would give the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue, more tools to help livestock owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our farmers have been hit particularly hard by the economic impacts of COVID-19,” said Rep. Craig. “I’m proud to partner with Rep. Marshall and Senators Smith and Thune on a bipartisan solution to the affordable forage shortage Minnesota farmers may be facing this year. By adding pandemics to CRP emergency flexibility, we are modernizing conservation policy to address the complex emergencies facing our farmers and ranchers. I will always support bipartisan, common sense solutions to help our family farmers and livestock producers in their times of need.”

Marshall’s Office says that Senators John Thune of South Dakota and Tina Smith of Minnesota have also introduced companion legislation in the U.S. Senate.

