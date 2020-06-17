Congressman Marshall gets A+ from NRA

Congressman Roger Marshall has received an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association says his office.

As a representative, Marshall says he has led the charge on numerous pro-2nd Amendment policies, such as the Home Defense and Competitive Shooting Act, which ensures law-abiding citizens can purchase short-barreled rifles. Marshall also supports national concealed carry laws, and opposed the creation of a national database of firearm owners.

"As a lifetime NRA member and an avid hunter, I couldn't be prouder of this A+ rating from the NRA,” says Marshall. “When I ran for the U.S. House in 2016, I promised law-abiding Kansans I would stand strong for their Second Amendment rights and fight the radical left's anti-gun agenda. And that's exactly what I've done.”

The NRA says an A+ rating is the highest ranking an individual may receive.

The NRA’s full newsletter can be found on Marshall’s website.