Confirmed COVID-19 case at Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex

Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that a staff member at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member is a female over the age of twenty.

Three other correctional facilities in the state have confirmed cases: Lansing Correctional Facility, Topeka Correctional Facility, and Wichita Work Release Facility. The KDOC is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to address the outbreaks.