Topeka Correctional Facility resident tests positive for COVID-19

A resident at Topeka Correctional Facility has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Kansas Department of Corrections

According to a statement from Secretary Jeff Zmuda, the resident is a female over the age of 20 who was recently admitted from a county jail.

This is the second confirmed case at TCF. A male staff member tested positive on Monday.

This is the third KDOC facility with a confirmed case, along with Lansing Correction Facility and Wichita Work Release Facility.