Senate passes PPP Flexibility Act

The Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act was passed by the Senate on Thursday, June 4.

The Act proves small business owners additional relief and is being sent to President Trump for his signature. The legislation was passed by House representatives in May.

“The PPP has proven to be one of the most successful programs included in the CARES Act and continues to help small business owners keep their employees on the payroll and doors open to the public,” says U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall. “After hearing about the need for additional flexibilities in both the use of the funds and the timeline forgiveness, Congress responded. Now businesses that still need time to fully reopen or have additional expenses incurred due to COVID-19, can still use this program.”

The new Act will extend the loan forgiveness period from the previous 8 weeks to 24 works while simultaneously increasing the loan maturity date to 5 years. The amount that can be used on non-payroll expenses has also been increased allowing up to 40% of the loan to be used for rent, utilities and mortgages.

Almost $130 billion still remains available for the PPP loans. Over 50,000 business owners have received over $5 billion in funding from the loans. PPP funding has saved over 400,000 jobs and kept businesses open across the state.

“I have personally spoken with several lenders and small business owners who have used PPP to keep their businesses operational during this downturn,” says Rep. Marshall. “Many businesses would not be open today without this vital assistance.”