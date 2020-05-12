Complete High School Maize named 2020 School of Character

Complete High School Maize has been named the 2020 State School of Character.

Maize Unified School District 266 was recognized as a 2020 School of Character on Tuesday, May 12. Recognition every year is given by the Kansas Schools of Character Recognition Program and sponsoring organizations Character.org, the Kansas State Department of Education and the Smoky Hill Education Service Center.

The announcement, usually made during a special ceremony at the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, was made online and via social media platforms this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Complete High School Maize is the 81st school and seventh school district across the country to be certified by Character.org as one of the 2020 State Schools of Character. Maize High School South will now be considered for the highest distinction given, the National School of Character. The announcement is scheduled to be made later this month by Character.org.

The State Schools of Character award program gives recognition to schools and districts that have worked to enhance social, emotional and character development. Character.org certifies schools and districts at the state level that demonstrate a bigger focus on character development.

Character development has been shown to have a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior and school climate says Character.org. The organization was founded in 1993 and is a national nonprofit organization based in Washington D.C.

Character.org’s Schools of Character program has reached nearly 3 million people across the country. Criteria for selection are based on the 11 Principles of Character. This includes providing students with opportunities for moral action, fostering leadership and engaging families and communities as partners in the character-building effort.

Two Kansas schools were recognized as Honorable Mention Schools of Character. Beloit Elementary School, Beloit USD 273, and Stockton Grade School, Stockton USD 271.

Eight Kansas schools received Shifting Culture Recognition, which recognizes schools and districts that have developed and implemented a social-emotional character-development initiative program for at least one year. They are also transforming the school and district culture, as well as the students’ growing skills.

Eight schools and one district received Enhanced Spotlight Recognition, which recognizes schools and districts that are implementing new initiatives or enhancing existing ones that will strengthen skills in their students and school culture.

For more information or a complete list of schools and awards received visit Character.org. Detailed descriptions of each school and district’s accomplishments are available at Smokyhill.org.

