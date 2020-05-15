Complete High School Maize named 2020 National School of Character

Complete High School Maize has been named 2020 National School of Character.

Character.org announced this morning, Friday, May 15, that Complete High School Maize has been named the 2020 National School of Character in Washington D.C.

Character.org is a nonprofit organization that advocates for the advancement of character development in communities, schools and workplaces. This year 84 schools and seven districts in 15 different states were also designated as national schools of character.

Complete High School Maize has become part of a network of Schools of Character that serve as models and mentor to other educators and students. Each school holds the designation of a School of Character for five years.

Complete High School Maize focuses on 10 character traits: friendship, compassion, respect, responsibility, generosity, self-discipline, integrity, cooperation, optimism and grit. In 2009 district stakeholders designated these traits and are revisited at least twice a year to ensure the development of character building skills within students.

The district also supports “The Maize Way,” which is the district’s guidelines for implementing character education with an emphasis on the use of common language among staff members, students and parents.

The high school promotes a student-centered and service-oriented school curriculum. A class called “One Minute Lessons,” is the center of the curriculum where students spend an hour a day with assigned staff members to meet and learn about the character trait assigned for each month.

Students participate in service projects around the community, including visiting assisted living centers, helping in the district food bank, participating in the Adopt-a-Highway program and helping the Salvation Army.

More than half of the students were requested by elementary school teachers to tutor younger peers. Once a month two hours of community service are required by the school for all students. They learn that it is not enough to just “have” good character, they have to “practice” good character.

Each year Character.org certifies schools and districts at the state and national level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development that has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior and school climate.

Previous Kansas schools named National Schools of Character include:

Circle High School: Circle Public Schools USD 375 (2014)

Complete High School Maize: Maize USD 266 (2015)

Pittsburg High School: Pittsburg USD 250 (2015)

Valley Center Intermediate School: Valley Center USD 262 (2016)

Lincoln Elementary School: Clay County USD 379 (2016)

Kiowa County Elementary and Junior High School: Kiowa County USD 422 (2016)

McClure Elementary School: Topeka USD 501 (2017)

Beloit Junior-Senior High School: Beloit USD 273 (2018)

Nemaha Central Elementary and Middle School: Nemaha Central USD 115 (2018)

Anthony Elementary School and David Brewer Elementary School: Leavenworth USD

453 (2019)

For a complete list of the 2020 National Schools of Character and to learn more visit their website. Character.org will honor all 2020 National Schools of Character during its next National Forum.

