Company moves distribution center to Topeka

Topeka is home to a new company.

Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc. announced they were moving their distribution center from Kansas City, Kansas, to Topeka.

“This facility will allow us better access to customers in the area while setting up Cameron Ashley for future success in the west,” Regional Vice President Aaron Davis said.

They plan to serve customers in Topeka and Kansas City, and the surrounding area.

“Cameron Ashley has continued to invest in their employees and company growth,” District Manager Danny Glover said. “We are excited to grow in the Topeka area while still continuing our strong partnership with our customers in Kansas City.”

Their new facility is operating now, and all deliveries will go in and out of it from now on.

The company says they are excited to expand their operation, and plan to expand further west in the future.