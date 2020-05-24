Community turns to cemeteries to remember veterans for Memorial Day

Most Memorial Day services may have been cancelled but there are still ways to remember loved ones while keeping yourself and others safe.

Current state restrictions only allow a certain amount of people to attend a funeral visitation service.

"The main focus in change is just limitation in numbers and the different criteria that we need to follow to accommodate both the state guidelines and the family's wishes. What we do is just try to make a blend of those two requirements to do what we can to provide and then be in the letter of the law."

During this time Brennan Mathenna Funeral Services is doing their best to give everyone the goodbye they deserve.

"Every person that lives leaves an indelible mark on this earth so absolutely every life is important, every way that people touch people is important and every person that they touch is important so you can never mitigate that no matter what the environment is."

Along with changes to how funerals are being held, Mathena Minkey says remembering the sacrifices of veterans this memorial day will be different as well.

"The ceremonies that have surrounded that are not going to be happening this year, the VFW is not going to be involved, the American legion, no memorial services at a lot of the ceremonies and that's really like a family reunion."

Mathena-- Minkey says just because there are no official services doesn't mean those heroes should be forgotten.

"A lot of families come together and share the memories of that person and celebrate the life of that person after the fact and a lot of cemeteries are allowing people to come in but social distancing does create a little bit of a problem in people being able to be there for each other."

