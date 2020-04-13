Community shows appreciation for healthcare workers

Community members gathered at the local hospitals to show their gratitude for healthcare professionals.

Dozens of people brought their cars to the Stormont Vail parking lot, forming an aisle for the nurses and doctors to drive through as they got off of work. They honked their horns, played music, and held signs to show their support for them.

The group went over to Saint Francis as well for a car prayer circle.

Everyone involved made sure to stay in their vehicles so they wouldn't get too close to each other.