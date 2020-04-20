Community shows appreciation for delivery drivers

People gathered outside the Topeka UPS facility Monday morning to show some love to our area delivery drivers.

The crowd, made up mostly of drivers' families and friends displayed homemade signs, cheered and clapped for the trucks as they pulled out for their day full of deliveries.

The wife of one driver said the stay-at-home orders has created another peak season for her husband.

Others say their dedication should be recognized.

"This is just us thanking our men in Brown, they work their butts off and they don't get the recognition they deserve," Stacey Quinones, who was at the gathering, said. “So we, all the family out here is just here to thank them and show them that we appreciate them."

UPS doesn't just deliver your online shopping, they often are responsible for shipments of medical supplies going to hospitals and medical clinics.