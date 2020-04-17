Community partners are making more than 3,000 a day for Topeka students and families

Community partners are at full speed, making more than 3,000 meals a day for Topeka students.

Fellowship Bible Church is among the community partners preparing meals for USD 501 students and families.

"With the stuff that we have refrigerated they will have breakfast for the next day and lunch for tomorrow, so they get 2 meals," Amy Weatherford of Fellowship Bible Church said.

"Has felt very much a community in Topeka, everybody working together. To be the hands and feet, to be able to be meeting practical needs as we're also praying for people as we're also praying for people and you get to serve both sides," Weatherford said.

The church has navigated a way to distribute non-perishable foods safely, making more than 2,000 meals a day.

"Every hour on the hour, we stop, go wash hands, go get new gloves. When we're done with the table they have a bleach product that we use to clean things down. We just have certain protocol that we're just going to be doing and following that 501 has walked us through," Weatherford explained.

Other churches, and Harvesters also chip in. Along with the Salvation Army delivers another 600 meals a day across various sites.

"It's like the ice cream man showed up its great to just be able to give back to the community," William Sherley of Salvation Army said. "When you pull up with the canteen and the food and to see the kids just run up and even the adults even, and some of the elderly."

"They need to get out anyway, right, we're all isolated, so they can get out and keep the distance and get some fresh fruit, you know that's a good thing," Shelley Robertson of Salvation Army emphasized.

The Salvation Army aims to provide for everyone's needs.

"My grandma, she's in a chair, she's paralyzed so she can't really move, so we get out here and get it for her. We feel like happy since they're coming out here and helping with us," 5th Grader, Alexandri Dodds said.

"They don't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from we're here to give that," Sherley said.

USD 501 plans to have its staff take back over the school sites from church volunteers May 4th.