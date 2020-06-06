Community members gather at the State Capitol for 'A Time for Prayer'

The nationwide racial injustice issue has hit home for many Kansans here and some are looking to make a difference.

19 year old, Jaydn Hickel organized 'A Time of Prayer ' for the Topeka community at the state capitol on Saturday.

"Prayer gives hope, prayer does build relationships, it gives positivity," Hickel said. "After seeing so much stuff on social media, positive and negative, just my heart was hurting and I know that other people that I talk to heart was hurting. Just seeing everything, seeing the divide, seeing the injustices, it really burden me, it really hurt me."

After opening with prayer, Jaydn challenged everyone to form small groups with people they didn't know to build relationships.

"Just the humility it takes for people to gather with people they don't know and extreme level of vulnerability to say hey this is my experience, this is my thoughts, here's my questions, let's talk about it," a community member, Hayley White said.

Law enforcement, middle and high school students, and clergy members prayed and then shared their personal experiences dealing with racism.

Tanuelle Jackson says the small group became a safe space for her to speak, "so like opening the door for me to be comfortable and talk, I did think it was a group environment for them to openly recognized and be ready to listen to us an genuinely want to know."

Many people were able to take away something valuable.

"Everyone here has different backgrounds, has different amount of experience and different amounts of knowledge, and so I'm personally hoping that people will be able to take something away from this that they'll be able to use to bring to their families, to bring them some comfort and probably also give them some discomfort and lead them more into action, in effective action," Brail Watson said.

After the prayer gathering, many groups took on Jadyn's challenge to grab coffee or lunch with people who they met at the gathering.

Also, Jadyn says he hopes this event can leave people with continuing the conversation on racism.