Community celebrates Juneteenth at Milford Lake

With COVID-19 precautions causing the annual Juneteenth celebration in Junction City to be canceled, a group of five community members put together what quickly became a large celebration.

Jasmine Tipton, Jasmyn Griffin, Tanesha Lashay, Latricia Edwards and Aurora Cunningham talked with Geary County Health officials while planning the Saturday Juneteenth event, to make sure the event would be in compliance.

“The community can show their togetherness, and come out and we had so many donations that it grew from a little barbeque to what you see now.” co-organizer, Jasmyn Griffin says.

The group then reached out to local businesses for support, many of which donated items to be given away to attendees.

“They are the ones that really made this happen, you know…so…it’s just been a blessing to have so much support.” co-organizer, Aurora Cunningham says.

Raffle tickets were handed out free of charge, and prizes were given out throughout the event.

Plates of food, and face paint were all free of charge to those in attendance.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. This has been amazing. I hope everyone has an awesome time, and we look forward to doing more events like this.” co-organizer, Jasmine Tipton says.

The group said they hadn’t planned an event together before, but plan to organize more events for the Geary County area.