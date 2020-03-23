Community Blood Center takes precautions, urges people to donate

Community Blood Center is urging people to make blood donations while they make some changes amidst the coronavirus crisis.

They have cancelled all blood drives immediately through April after the Kansas City region implemented the stay-at-home mandate. They have moved to appointment-only and extended their donor center hours.

CBC says keeping donations appointment only allows more control over their environment.

Their employees are also practicing self-health assessments and taking extra precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.