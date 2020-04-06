Commission partially approves golf course upgrades

The Shawnee Co. Commission reduced the approved renovations to a public golf course.

The commission approved bids for renovations to Forbes Public Golf Course back in July.

The bids totaled 89-thousand dollars for a roofing project and a window upgrades and asbestos removal project.

However, commissioners say current circumstances have changed their priorities.

They voted two-to-one to approve only the 47-thousand dollar bid to Gardner roofing to replace the roof and guttering.

"It might be time for us to try and tighten our belts just a little bit and if things end up being all right financially down the road, I think I'd be happy to approve it," Aaron Mays, the dissenting commissioner said. "Right now I just don't feel comfortable with it."