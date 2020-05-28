Commission gets update on trail damage near creek

County Commission got an update from Park Operations Director Jeremy Myers on the state of the trail near Shunga Creek.

Myers said trees have been removed from the creek and some of the trail's panels were moved to avoid further damage.

After evaluating the affected section and other areas of the trail, Myers and the City will come up with a tentative timeline for repairing the trail.

“The City gave us an update today that the creek is flowing a lot better, smoother now, with the rain we had overnight and today,” Myers said. “So, I am meeting them on site tomorrow and we're going to develop a timeline."

Myers also thanked the City and County staff for responding as quick as they did, and 13 NEWS' Eric Ives for reporting the issue.