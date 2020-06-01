Combat Air Museum reopens with social distancing measures

The Combat Air Museum at Forbes Field reopened to the public Monday, one week after the museum held a soft reopening on Memorial Day.

Museum Director Kevin Drewelow said there’s been several changes made to the museum operations in the two and a half months its been closed.

The changes include social distancing guidelines, the installation of plexiglas at the museum gift shop, the closing of the flight simulator and what Drewelow said is most noticeable, the pause on guided tours.

According to Drewelow, the changes have been well received and he is happy to have guests return.

“Everybody understands the need to maintain distance and they're very relaxed and willing to work with us,” he said. “We're used to hearing the hanger full of families and children discovering airplanes and learning about aviation and it's been happy as can be.”

Visitors still have the opportunity to learn about military aviation history from those who have experienced it, such as Deborah Lamere who is restoring the helicopter that guided her into Iraq in 2005 when she served in the Army.

Lamere said being back at the museum working on the Chinook and seeing families discovering this part of military history is what she loves about being a volunteer.

“It's not just about the aircraft it's the men, the women the people behind it,” Lamere, who is the Chinook Restoration Director said.

“It's connecting with the community again it makes me feel alive...just seeing people out and about and just wanting to learn people wanting to be part of the community, just wanting to learn our local culture.”

For Emily McGee’s family, coming to the museum is a favorite pastime; their last visit was for six-year-old son Owen’s birthday in February.

“It's nice to be able to come and support organizations in Topeka,” she said.

"I'm all about variety and if you want to be well-rounded with planes, the history of planes or plane sports all of it makes you a pretty great person so because of my interest it's made me interested in it in trying to learn more and more as much as we can.

The Combat Air Museum is open Monday to Saturday 9 am to 4:30 pm and Sunday 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks.