Combat Air Museum holds soft reopening in honor of Memorial Day

The Combat Air Museum closed its doors for two months because of COVID-19, but volunteers have been preparing to keep visitors safe.

Monday marked the soft reopening for the museum to test the one way flow of foot traffic, social distancing in exhibits and sneeze guards in the gift shop to protect volunteers and visitors in the gift shop.

“We’re training our volunteers and ourselves to operate under the new circumstances a lot more cleaning a lot, more frequent cleaning and of course getting used to the masks we’re all wearing today,” said Museum Director Kevin Drewelow describing the process.

"We wanted to get one day in to make sure what we've come up with will work."

Drewelow said holding the soft re-opening on Memorial Day was not a coincidence.

"As part of the bigger picture of Memorial Day, airmen invented aircraft in 1903 and airmen have given their lives to defend the nation along with soldiers, sailors. Marines and Coast Guard and we're just a piece of the historical pie"

Drewelow says visiting the museum gives visitors the opportunity to understand why Memorial Day exists.

"With less than one percent of the American public serving in the military or even knowing someone who served,” he said. “It's very easy for people to lose sight of Memorial Day, so everyone looks forward to things like cookouts, sales, things like that and it's really important to give some thought to what the day stands for."

A retired member of the Kansas Air National Guard, Drewelow said honoring those who passed in war is an important ritual.

"I've had the experience of going to war for the nation twice and a lot of my coworkers survived and all that but a number of folks always give their lives in a conflict so that's who we're honoring on Memorial Day so for me it's pretty important to recognize the folks who paid with their lives to make sure this nation is free."

Visitors who make the trip upon the museum’s full reopening can discover a new appreciation for the advancement of military aricrafts.

“We’re keen on education and so we can tell the story of military aviation from the earliest days with our WWI replica airplanes up to the modern day and visitors can meet veterans who have served in a lot of conflicts” he said. “Who better to hear about history from the people that were there making it?”

The museum will fully reopen on Monday, June 1 at 9 AM to 4:30 PM planes may not be touched and visitors are encouraged to wear masks.

