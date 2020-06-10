Colby woman killed in 2-vehicle crash Tuesday in Wallace County

A 32-year-old Colby woman has died after being injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Wallace County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Jenny L. McClelland.

The crash was reported at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday on US-24 highway, about 8 miles east of Sharon Springs.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, McClelland was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler east on US-40 highway when it collided with a camper that was being pulled by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, which was westbound on US-40.

Following the collision, the Jeep came to rest in a pasture on the north side of the roadway while the Chevrolet ended up in the south ditch.

McClelland, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The driver and four occupants of the Chevrolet were reported uninjured. The driver was identified as Cory J. Chick, 47, of Durango, Colo. The passengers were identified as Crystal G. Chick, 40; Brittin G. Chick, 6; and Cody L. Chick, 8, all of Durango. The patrol said all occupants of the Chevrolet were wearing their seat belts.