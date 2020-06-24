Coffeyville receives over $8,000 for community development says Watkins

Congressman Steve Watkins says the USDA will be investing $8,300 for community development in the city of Coffeyville.

The Coffeyville Area Community Foundation is receiving an $8,300 Community Facilities Grant granted by the USDA says Congressman Watkins.

“As an engineer serving in Congress, I understand the vital role infrastructure plays in revitalizing our rural communities,” says Watkins. “I am excited to announce this infrastructure investment for the Coffeyville community. I will always remain committed to ensuring rural America has the resources and investments to grow and prosper.”

The Coffeyville Community Foundation says it will use the money to develop vacant lots into a community garden and orchard which will require small infrastructure improvements such as equipment to maintain proper water levels and soil and security fencing.

The funding was made available through the $150 million in grants in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act, says Watkins. He also says the grants are supposed to help eligible rural communities continue recovery efforts from the effects of natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watkins says grants are able to be used for relief in areas affected by Hurricanes Michael and Florence, the 2018 wildfires and other natural disasters that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared a Major Disaster Declaration and assigned a FEMA disaster recovery number.

Grant applications are accepted on a continual basis until funds are exhausted, says Watkins.

Eligibility applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes says Watkins.

For more information on loans and grants provided by the USDA visit the Rural Development page.

To apply for a grant contact the closest Local Area Office.

