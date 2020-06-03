Coffey Co. reports one new case of COVID-19

Coffey County reports one new case of COVID-19.

Coffey County Health Officials have been notified of one new resident with a positive COVID-19 test.

Currently Coffey County has 8 deaths, 51 positive cases and 42 recovered.

There are now nine active cases in the county.

The Coffey County Health Department is identifying those that have been in close contact with the person and actively monitor the close cases for 14 days for symptoms.

The CCHD advises that the public can prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and infection control.

