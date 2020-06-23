Coffey Co. moves to Phase Out of Ad Astra Plan

While Governor Laura Kelly has recommended Kansas counties stay in Phase 3 for two more weeks, Coffey County Public Health Officials say Coffey County will move into the last phase of the Governor’s Ad Astra Plan.

While Kelly has returned jurisdiction to counties in terms of reopening via her phased plan, she suggested this week that counties stay in Phase 3 for 2 weeks due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Coffey County Public Health Officials say they will be moving the county into her Phase-Out stage.

The Phase Out part of Kelly’s Ad Astra Plan states all businesses and activities should maintain social distance and institute public health measures, individuals should adhere to personal hygiene guidelines, high-risk individuals should exercise caution and travel for residents is unrestricted.

The Coffey County Health Department Administrator says the decision to phase out is based on the rates of positive cases in the county.

“We currently only have one active case in Coffey County and have the case and contacts isolated and quarantined appropriately. We advise residents to take charge of their own health and preparedness. If they are sick, we ask that they stay home. We ask that they wash hands frequently and social distance as needed,” says the Department Administrator.

For more information on Coffey County’s plan to reopen visit Governor Kelly’s Ad Astra Plan.

