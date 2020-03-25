Coffey Co. issues Stay at Home Order

Coffey County Health Officer John Snell issued a county-wide Stay at Home order on Wednesday; it will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

As with all Stay at Home Orders, essential activities are still allowed. These include but are not limited to buying food from stores and restaurants, receiving medical care and taking care of friends, family or pets who reside in a different household. Essential businesses will also still be open. These include but are not limited to: healthcare workers, farmers, banks, gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats and media.

Snell urged parents to keep their children at home unless it was absolutely necessary to seek outside childcare; he also said that those who were the most at risk for the virus, such as elderly individuals or those with underlying conditions, should spend as much time at home as possible.

There are currently no known cases of COVID-19 in Coffey County.