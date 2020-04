The Coffey County Health Department announced three new positive cases of the coronavirus in the county, bringing the total to 21.

The new patients are a 24-year-old female, an 86-year-old female and an 80-year-old male.

There are 30 COVID-19 cases connected with Life Care Center in Burlington. This number includes employees and residents. Some employees do not life in Coffey County, which is why they aren't included in the county numbers.